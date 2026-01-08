Tottenham expects injured Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus to miss three months

LONDON (AP) — Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus is expected to miss about three months because of a leg injury, Tottenham…

LONDON (AP) — Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus is expected to miss about three months because of a leg injury, Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said Thursday.

Kudus went off early in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw Sunday against Sunderland while being watched by Ghana coach Otto Addo as part of preparations for the World Cup in North America.

“Otto Addo spent time with the player after the match to assess the extent of the injury and discuss future plans as Ghana builds up to the World Cup,” the Ghana soccer federation said this week.

At the tournament, Ghana opens June 17 against Panama in Toronto, then plays England in Foxborough and Croatia in Philadelphia.

Frank said Kudus has tendon and quad injuries and is not expected with the first team “until after the March international break.”

Kudus was available for Tottenham over the busy holiday period of games because Ghana did not qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

