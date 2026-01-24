theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for UFC 324 Saturday Night

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who take advantage of theScore Bet promo code WTOP can start with a $100 bonus. ESPN BET recently rebranded to theScore Bet, but this great sign-up promo isn’t going anywhere. Click here to start signing up.







Create a new account and start with a $10 bet on UFC 324 or any other available market. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $100 in bonuses.

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab this 10-1 odds boost on theScore Bet. New users can grab this welcome bonus along with tons of other in-app offers this weekend.

Click here to redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP and bet $10 to get $100 in bonuses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win (Min Odds of -500) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Injury Insurance, Shootout Protection, Overtime Protection, Daily Score, etc. Features For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Parlay Club and Rewards Program Bonus Last Verified On January 24, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players who sign up with theScore Bet will have a 10-1 odds boost to use this weekend. Place a $10 bet on the UFC, NFL playoffs, NBA, NHL, college basketball, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive a $100 bonus.

This promo can be a head start for new players on theScore Bet. Get a feel for the easy-to-use app while making picks on UFC 324, Rams-Seahawks, Patriots-Broncos or any other market this weekend. New players who grab this $100 bonus will have the chance to start making picks and winning cash all weekend long.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on theScore Bet is a quick and hassle-free process. New players can sign up and start reaping the rewards in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

to start signing up. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Place a $10 bet on UFC 324 or any other available market. Players will receive a $100 bonus with a win.

Use these bonuses to make picks and win cash throughout the weekend.

Other Ways to Bet on UFC 324

Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are fighting for the interim championship belt, but that is just one of the great fights coming up at UFC 324. New users who take advantage of this promo from theScore Bet will have options on Pimblett-Gaethje and the rest of the fights. Take a quick look at two odds boosts avaiable for the fights.

Over 1.5 rounds in each of O’Malley vs. Song, Gaethje vs. Pimblett plus O’Malley and Pimblett to win (+350)

Cortes-Acosta, O’Malley and Gaethje all to win (+500)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.