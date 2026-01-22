Suns take on the Hawks, seek 4th straight victory

Phoenix Suns (27-17, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (21-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Friday, 7:30…

Phoenix Suns (27-17, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (21-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Suns take on Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 7-13 at home. Atlanta leads the NBA with 31.0 assists per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 8.0.

The Suns have gone 13-12 away from home. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 15.3 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 3.3.

The Hawks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns average 114.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 119.1 the Hawks allow to opponents.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Suns 124-122 in their last matchup on Nov. 17. Onyeka Okongwu led the Hawks with 27 points, and Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okongwu is averaging 16.1 points, eight rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Suns. Booker is averaging 21.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (achilles), Zaccharie Risacher: out (knee), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee).

Suns: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

