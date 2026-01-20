Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Jan. 21 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ACCN — Pittsburgh…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Jan. 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

CBSSN — Murray St. at Drake

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at North Carolina

ESPNU — ETSU at Chattanooga

FS1 — Xavier at Creighton

PEACOCK — Georgetown at Villanova

SECN — Texas at Kentucky

9 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse

BTN — Washington at Nebraska

CBSSN — Fresno St. at New Mexico

ESPNU — N. Iowa at Illinois St.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Arizona

PEACOCK — West Virginia at Arizona St.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

11 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Southern Cal

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

FS1 — San Diego St. at Grand Canyon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Marquette at St. John’s

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Charlotte

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Toronto

TRUTV — Detroit at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Islanders at Seattle

TRUTV — N.Y. Islanders at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Damac FC

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Galatasaray

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: PSV Eindhoven at Newcastle United

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

USA — League One: Austin at Madison

