Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 27

Tuesday, Jan. 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Richmond at VCU
ESPN — Arkansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Virginia at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Syracuse at NC State
PEACOCK — Nebraska at Michigan
SECN — Tennessee at Georgia
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Providence at UConn
TRUTV — Providence at UConn
8 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas St. at West Virginia
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
ESPNU — UMass at Miami (Ohio)
PEACOCK — Purdue at Indiana
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Creighton at Marquette
TRUTV — Creighton at Marquette
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Grand Canyon at Nevada
11 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.
5 p.m.
NFLN — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.
7 p.m.
NFLN — East-West Shrine Bowl: East vs. West, Frisco, Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Philadelphia
PEACOCK — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: L.A. Clippers at Utah
PEACOCK — L.A. Clippers at Utah
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: Antigua & Barbuda vs. Guatemala, Round One, Willemstad, Curaçao
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: British Virgin Islands vs. Cuba, Round One, Managua, Nicaragua
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: Aruba vs. Jamaica, Round One, Oranjestad, Aruba
10 p.m.
TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Chile, Santa Barbara, Calif.
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
