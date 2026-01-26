Sports on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Jan. 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 4 p.m. CBSSN — Northwestern…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Jan. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Northwestern St. at Stephen F. Austin

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Richmond at VCU

ESPN — Arkansas at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Virginia at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Syracuse at NC State

PEACOCK — Nebraska at Michigan

SECN — Tennessee at Georgia

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Providence at UConn

TRUTV — Providence at UConn

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas St. at West Virginia

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

ESPNU — UMass at Miami (Ohio)

PEACOCK — Purdue at Indiana

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Creighton at Marquette

TRUTV — Creighton at Marquette

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Grand Canyon at Nevada

11 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.

5 p.m.

NFLN — Senior Bowl Practice: From Mobile, Ala.

7 p.m.

NFLN — East-West Shrine Bowl: East vs. West, Frisco, Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Philadelphia

PEACOCK — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: L.A. Clippers at Utah

PEACOCK — L.A. Clippers at Utah

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: Antigua & Barbuda vs. Guatemala, Round One, Willemstad, Curaçao

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: British Virgin Islands vs. Cuba, Round One, Managua, Nicaragua

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — Concacaf U-17 Qualifier: Aruba vs. Jamaica, Round One, Oranjestad, Aruba

10 p.m.

TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Chile, Santa Barbara, Calif.

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

