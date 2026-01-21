Sports on TV for Thursday, Jan. 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Jan. 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. CBSSN — Monmouth…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Jan. 22

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Monmouth at Hampton

ESPN2 — South Florida at UAB

FS1 — Wisconsin at Penn St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri St. at New Mexico St.

ESPNU — Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Oklahoma

TNT — UConn at Georgetown

TRUTV — UConn at Georgetown

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

BTN — Southern Cal at Michigan St.

PEACOCK — Indiana at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Texas A&M

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NFLN — The American Bowl: Warhawks vs. Guardians, Lakeland, Fla.

FIGURE SKATING

7 a.m.

E! — ISU: The 2026 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Beijing

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, First Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, First Round, Hualalai Golf Club, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Dallas

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:15 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Qadsiah

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa at Fenerbahçe

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: VfB Stuttgart at AS Roma

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

