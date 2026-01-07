Sports on TV for Jan. 12 – 18

Adv10-11
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Jan. 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at American U.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Second Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Boston at Indiana
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh
ESPN — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh (NFL Wild Card with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at N.Y. Rangers
_____
Tuesday, Jan. 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Providence
PEACOCK — Marquette vs. St. John’s, New York
7 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Clemson
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
CBSSN — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville
ESPNU — Miami at Notre Dame
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
8 p.m.
PEACOCK — Indiana at Michigan St.
TRUTV — UConn at Seton Hall
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Houston
9 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse
BTN — Oregon at Nebraska
CBSSN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas
ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma
PEACOCK — Georgetown at Creighton
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Southern Cal
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV
ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at San Francisco
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Third Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas
7 p.m.
ESPN — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: San Antonio at Oklahoma City
PEACOCK — San Antonio at Oklahoma City
11 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Portland at Golden State
PEACOCK — Portland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Detroit at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Anaheim
TRUTV — Dallas at Anaheim
_____
Wednesday, Jan. 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — VCU at Rhode Island
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
FS1 — Butler at Xavier
7 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
PEACOCK — Colorado at Cincinnati
8 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Wyoming
PEACOCK — UCF at Kansas St.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
FS1 — UCLA at Penn St.
9 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Stanford
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
PEACOCK — Utah at Texas Tech
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Washington
FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona
11 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at California
ESPN2 — TCU at BYU
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Final Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, First Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Philadelphia
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Buffalo
TRUTV — Philadelphia at Buffalo
10 p.m.
TNT — Vegas at Los Angeles
TRUTV — Vegas at Los Angeles
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
USA — League One: TBA
_____
Thursday, Jan. 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Liberty
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oakland at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at Towson
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at FAU
ESPNU — Lindenwood at SE Missouri
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Gonzaga at Washington St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Texas at South Carolina
FS1 — Villanova at UConn
PEACOCK — Illinois at Michigan
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
9 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Iowa
PEACOCK — Maryland at Southern Cal
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
GOLF
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Championship: First Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Second Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Memphis at Orlando
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Oklahoma City at Houston
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Vegas
_____
Friday, Jan. 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Providence
8 p.m.
FOX — Baylor at Kansas
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at Dayton
FS1 — Marquette at DePaul
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
SECN — LSU at Georgia
8:45 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Missouri
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Providence at Boston College
GOLF
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Championship: Second Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Third Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Brooklyn
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Houston
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Carolina
_____
Saturday, Jan. 17
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
CBSSN — Elon at Hofstra
CW — Georgia Tech at NC State
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — UConn at Georgetown
TNT — Butler at Seton Hall
12:30 p.m.
USA — Duquesne at Fordham
1 p.m.
CBS — UCLA at Ohio St.
SECN — Alabama at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin
CBSSN — ETSU at Samford
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Iowa at Indiana
PEACOCK — Iowa St. at Cincinnati
TNT — TCU at Utah
2:15 p.m.
CW — Miami at Clemson
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at Grand Canyon
USA — St. Bonaventure at La Salle
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at LSU
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at California
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
CBSSN — Richmond at Saint Louis
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — Michigan at Oregon
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Stanford
CBSSN — Colorado at West Virginia
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
PEACOCK — Purdue at Southern Cal
SECN — South Carolina at Auburn
8 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
PEACOCK — St. John’s at Villanova
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Grand Canyon at New Mexico
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Latin America Championship: Third Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Final Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Portland
NFL FOOTBALL
TBA
TBA — Divisional Round Playoff: TBD
TBA — Divisional Round Playoff: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at Buffalo
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Busch Light PBR Milwaukee presented by Cooper Tires, Milwaukee
SKIING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: World Cup
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
_____
Sunday, Jan. 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
ESPNU — FAU at Temple
1 p.m.
FOX — TBA
2 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
5 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
6 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
CBSSN — VCU at Richmond
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
1:30 p.m.
USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State
FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse
CW — North Carolina at Florida St.
SECN — Tennessee at Alabama
4 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Wisconsin
NBC — Maryland at UCLA
SECN — Texas A&M at Texas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke
BTN — Minnesota at Washington
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Championship: Final Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
NBA BASKETBALL
Noon
PRIME VIDEO — Orlando at Memphis
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Long Island at Iowa
NFL FOOTBALL
TBA
TBA — Divisional Round Playoff: TBD
TBA — Divisional Round Playoff: TBD
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
_____
