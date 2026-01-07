Sports on TV for Jan. 12 – 18

Adv10-11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Jan. 12 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. CBSSN —…

Adv10-11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Jan. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at American U.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Second Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Boston at Indiana

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh

ESPN — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Houston at Pittsburgh (NFL Wild Card with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at N.Y. Rangers

_____

Tuesday, Jan. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Providence

PEACOCK — Marquette vs. St. John’s, New York

7 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Clemson

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

CBSSN — George Mason at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN2 — Virginia at Louisville

ESPNU — Miami at Notre Dame

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

8 p.m.

PEACOCK — Indiana at Michigan St.

TRUTV — UConn at Seton Hall

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Houston

9 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse

BTN — Oregon at Nebraska

CBSSN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Kansas

ESPN2 — Florida at Oklahoma

PEACOCK — Georgetown at Creighton

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at San Francisco

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Third Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas

7 p.m.

ESPN — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: San Antonio at Oklahoma City

PEACOCK — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

11 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Portland at Golden State

PEACOCK — Portland at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Anaheim

TRUTV — Dallas at Anaheim

_____

Wednesday, Jan. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — VCU at Rhode Island

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

FS1 — Butler at Xavier

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

PEACOCK — Colorado at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Wyoming

PEACOCK — UCF at Kansas St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

FS1 — UCLA at Penn St.

9 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Stanford

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

PEACOCK — Utah at Texas Tech

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Washington

FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona

11 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at California

ESPN2 — TCU at BYU

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, Final Round, The Ocean Club, Nassau, Bahamas

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, First Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Philadelphia

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Buffalo

TRUTV — Philadelphia at Buffalo

10 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Los Angeles

TRUTV — Vegas at Los Angeles

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

USA — League One: TBA

_____

Thursday, Jan. 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Liberty

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Oakland at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at Towson

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at FAU

ESPNU — Lindenwood at SE Missouri

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Gonzaga at Washington St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Texas at South Carolina

FS1 — Villanova at UConn

PEACOCK — Illinois at Michigan

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

9 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Iowa

PEACOCK — Maryland at Southern Cal

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

GOLF

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Championship: First Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Second Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Memphis at Orlando

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Oklahoma City at Houston

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Vegas

_____

Friday, Jan. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Providence

8 p.m.

FOX — Baylor at Kansas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at Dayton

FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Boise St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

SECN — LSU at Georgia

8:45 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Missouri

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Providence at Boston College

GOLF

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Championship: Second Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Third Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Brooklyn

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Houston

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Carolina

_____

Saturday, Jan. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

CBSSN — Elon at Hofstra

CW — Georgia Tech at NC State

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — UConn at Georgetown

TNT — Butler at Seton Hall

12:30 p.m.

USA — Duquesne at Fordham

1 p.m.

CBS — UCLA at Ohio St.

SECN — Alabama at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin

CBSSN — ETSU at Samford

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Iowa at Indiana

PEACOCK — Iowa St. at Cincinnati

TNT — TCU at Utah

2:15 p.m.

CW — Miami at Clemson

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at Grand Canyon

USA — St. Bonaventure at La Salle

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at LSU

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at California

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

CBSSN — Richmond at Saint Louis

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — Michigan at Oregon

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Stanford

CBSSN — Colorado at West Virginia

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

PEACOCK — Purdue at Southern Cal

SECN — South Carolina at Auburn

8 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

PEACOCK — St. John’s at Villanova

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Grand Canyon at New Mexico

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Latin America Championship: Third Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dubai Invitational, Final Round, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

TBA

TBA — Divisional Round Playoff: TBD

TBA — Divisional Round Playoff: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Buffalo

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Busch Light PBR Milwaukee presented by Cooper Tires, Milwaukee

SKIING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Sunday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

ESPNU — FAU at Temple

1 p.m.

FOX — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

CBSSN — VCU at Richmond

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

1:30 p.m.

USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State

FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Syracuse

CW — North Carolina at Florida St.

SECN — Tennessee at Alabama

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Wisconsin

NBC — Maryland at UCLA

SECN — Texas A&M at Texas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

BTN — Minnesota at Washington

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at North Carolina

6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Championship: Final Round, Lima Golf Club, Lima, Peru

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, North Abaco, Bahamas

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

PRIME VIDEO — Orlando at Memphis

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Long Island at Iowa

NFL FOOTBALL

TBA

TBA — Divisional Round Playoff: TBD

TBA — Divisional Round Playoff: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

_____

