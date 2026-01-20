NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England 5½ 4½ (41½) at DENVER at SEATTLE 2½ 2½ (47½) LA…
NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New England
|5½
|4½
|(41½)
|at DENVER
|at SEATTLE
|2½
|2½
|(47½)
|LA Rams
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma City
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Detroit
|+109
|at UTAH
|-167
|Philadelphia
|+139
|at COLORADO
|-304
|Anaheim
|+245
|Pittsburgh
|-110
|at CALGARY
|-109
|New York
|-118
|at SEATTLE
|-101
|Washington
|-156
|at VANCOUVER
|+130
