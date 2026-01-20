Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 20, 2026, 11:41 AM

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New England (41½) at DENVER
at SEATTLE (47½) LA Rams

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Indiana
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Detroit
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Toronto

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -130 Detroit +109
at UTAH -167 Philadelphia +139
at COLORADO -304 Anaheim +245
Pittsburgh -110 at CALGARY -109
New York -118 at SEATTLE -101
Washington -156 at VANCOUVER +130

