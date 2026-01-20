NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England 5½ 4½ (41½) at DENVER at SEATTLE 2½ 2½ (47½) LA…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New England 5½ 4½ (41½) at DENVER at SEATTLE 2½ 2½ (47½) LA Rams

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Cleveland at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Indiana at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Atlanta at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Detroit at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Toronto

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -130 Detroit +109 at UTAH -167 Philadelphia +139 at COLORADO -304 Anaheim +245 Pittsburgh -110 at CALGARY -109 New York -118 at SEATTLE -101 Washington -156 at VANCOUVER +130

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.