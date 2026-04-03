New Orleans visits Sacramento on 6-game road slide

New Orleans Pelicans (25-52, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-57, 15th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California;…

New Orleans Pelicans (25-52, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-57, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -5.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to end its six-game road skid when the Pelicans take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 12-35 against conference opponents. Sacramento allows 121.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 16-32 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks third in the Western Conference with 16.5 fast break points per game led by Trey Murphy III averaging 3.3.

The Kings score 110.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 119.5 the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans’ 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (49.5%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on March 6 the Pelicans won 133-123 led by 23 points from Zion Williamson, while Precious Achiuwa scored 29 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 49.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Kings. Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Murphy is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Williamson is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 110.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Russell Westbrook: out (foot), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Malik Monk: day to day (shoulder), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic: out (back), Bryce McGowens: out (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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