SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 20, 2026, 10:12 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 33 24 8 1 0 49 100 64
Pensacola 32 19 9 3 1 42 94 89
Huntsville 33 19 10 4 0 42 114 90
Evansville 31 16 10 0 5 37 85 81
Roanoke 33 17 13 2 1 37 92 85
Quad City 34 15 14 4 1 35 87 96
Knoxville 31 14 14 1 2 31 75 87
Birmingham 34 13 16 1 4 31 91 117
Macon 30 12 12 3 3 30 69 80
Fayetteville 31 12 15 3 1 28 62 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Huntsville 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

