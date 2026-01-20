All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 8 1 0 49 100 64…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 8 1 0 49 100 64 Pensacola 32 19 9 3 1 42 94 89 Huntsville 33 19 10 4 0 42 114 90 Evansville 31 16 10 0 5 37 85 81 Roanoke 33 17 13 2 1 37 92 85 Quad City 34 15 14 4 1 35 87 96 Knoxville 31 14 14 1 2 31 75 87 Birmingham 34 13 16 1 4 31 91 117 Macon 30 12 12 3 3 30 69 80 Fayetteville 31 12 15 3 1 28 62 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Huntsville 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.