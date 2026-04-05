Pittsburgh plays Florida after Malkin’s hat trick

Florida Panthers (37-36-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (39-22-16, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Florida Panthers (37-36-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (39-22-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -242, Panthers +198; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Florida Panthers after Evgeni Malkin recorded a hat trick in the Penguins’ 9-4 win against the Florida Panthers.

Pittsburgh has a 19-12-8 record at home and a 39-22-16 record overall. The Penguins rank third in league play with 272 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Florida has a 16-21-0 record on the road and a 37-36-3 record overall. The Panthers rank third in NHL play serving 11.2 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 9-4. Malkin scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has scored 28 goals with 41 assists for the Penguins. Erik Karlsson has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 29 goals and 32 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Caleb Jones: out for season (shoulder).

Panthers: Brad Marchand: out (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (nose), Evan Rodrigues: out for season (finger), Sam Reinhart: out for season (foot), Niko Mikkola: out for season (knee), Anton Lundell: out for season (upper-body), Uvis Balinskis: out for season (foot), Aaron Ekblad: out for season (finger), Jonah Gadjovich: out for season (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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