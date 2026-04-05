Jets host the Kraken after Connor’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (32-32-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-31-12, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Seattle Kraken (32-32-11, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-31-12, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Seattle Kraken after Kyle Connor’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Jets’ 2-1 win.

Winnipeg is 33-31-12 overall and 18-14-6 at home. The Jets have a -15 scoring differential, with 213 total goals scored and 228 conceded.

Seattle has gone 15-16-6 in road games and 32-32-11 overall. The Kraken are 30-7-4 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Kraken won the last meeting 5-3. Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 34 goals and 60 assists for the Jets. Connor has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Bobby McMann has 27 goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko has scored four goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower body), Colin Miller: out (knee), Elias Salomonsson: out (concussion).

Kraken: Ryan Winterton: out (personal), Shane Wright: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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