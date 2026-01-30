All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 36 27 8 1 0 55 108 67…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 36 27 8 1 0 55 108 67 Huntsville 36 20 10 5 1 46 119 96 Pensacola 35 20 10 4 1 45 107 103 Evansville 35 17 12 1 5 40 92 91 Roanoke 36 18 15 2 1 39 100 97 Quad City 37 17 15 4 1 39 97 103 Macon 33 14 13 3 3 34 79 87 Knoxville 34 15 16 1 2 33 82 97 Fayetteville 34 14 15 4 1 33 74 90 Birmingham 36 14 17 1 4 33 94 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Quad City 5, Roanoke 2

Macon 3, Knoxville 1

Evansville 3, Birmingham 1

Peoria 2, Huntsville 1

Fayetteville 8, Pensacola 6

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.