All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|36
|27
|8
|1
|0
|55
|108
|67
|Huntsville
|36
|20
|10
|5
|1
|46
|119
|96
|Pensacola
|35
|20
|10
|4
|1
|45
|107
|103
|Evansville
|35
|17
|12
|1
|5
|40
|92
|91
|Roanoke
|36
|18
|15
|2
|1
|39
|100
|97
|Quad City
|37
|17
|15
|4
|1
|39
|97
|103
|Macon
|33
|14
|13
|3
|3
|34
|79
|87
|Knoxville
|34
|15
|16
|1
|2
|33
|82
|97
|Fayetteville
|34
|14
|15
|4
|1
|33
|74
|90
|Birmingham
|36
|14
|17
|1
|4
|33
|94
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Quad City 5, Roanoke 2
Macon 3, Knoxville 1
Evansville 3, Birmingham 1
Peoria 2, Huntsville 1
Fayetteville 8, Pensacola 6
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.