Sirens’ forward Girard issued PWHL-record 4-game suspension for leaving bench to join an altercation

The Professional Women’s Hockey League issued the harshest suspension in its three-year history on Monday by banning New York Sirens forward Taylor Girard for four games after she left the bench to join an altercation.

The skirmish happened in front of the Sirens’ net at the final buzzer of New York’s 2-1 win over Montreal on Sunday. Video shows Girard crashing into Montreal defender Maggie Flaherty from behind and knocking her to the ice. Eight players — four from each team — were issued 10-minute misconducts, with Girard the only player receiving an additional 20-minute penalty for leaving the bench.

Under league rules, the first player to leave the bench illegally faces an automatic four-game suspension. The suspension stood upon a review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee.

Previously, the league’s longest suspension was two games issued to Seattle defender Aneta Tejralova for an illegal check to the head during a game against the Sirens last month.

Girard is not eligible to return until New York hosts Boston on March 5, in the Sirens’ second game following the league’s month-long Olympic break.

The 27-year-old Girard is in her third PWHL season, and second with the Sirens after being acquired in a trade with Boston a year ago. Her five goals rank second on the team. Girard had previously not been penalized this season, and now leads the PWHL with 30 penalty minutes in 13 games.

The altercation took place during a PWHL neutral site game played at the NHL Washington Capitals’ home arena. The game drew 17,228 fans and set a record for largest turnout for a professional women’s hockey game in the United States.

