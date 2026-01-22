PSG, Marseille looking to bounce back after Champions League losses

PARIS (AP) — After they were beaten midweek in the Champions League, Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille need…

PARIS (AP) — After they were beaten midweek in the Champions League, Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille need to be more convincing back on the domestic stage.

PSG, which became European champion for the first time last season, lost at Sporting 2-1 and Marseille was overwhelmed by Liverpool 3-0 at home.

PSG is going through a mediocre patch, having lost two of its last three matches across competitions. Friday’s game at second-to-last Auxerre should help Luis Enrique’s team rebuild some confidence.

On paper, the task faced by Marseille is more difficult, hosting leader Lens at Stade Velodrome.

Key matchups

Lens travels south in full confidence after recording a 10th consecutive win across all competitions last weekend. Lens claimed its only French title in 1998 and has a one-point lead over defending champion PSG.

Third-placed Marseille, meanwhile, has been putting on brilliant displays and boasts the league’s best attacking record, with 41 goals after 18 rounds. But the nine-time champion has also been inconsistent at the back. The setback to Liverpool marked the first time since March 2022 that Marseille lost back-to-back home games without scoring.

Before the trip to Auxerre, PSG boss Luis Enrique said it’s time for his team to take control of Ligue 1.

“We’re not yet where we want to be in the league,” he said. “We need to keep working hard and trying to win. We’re used to deep defensive blocks. That’s often how our opponents play against us. We want to become leaders but Lens are in great form with 10 consecutive wins. It’s exciting.”

Players to watch

Adrien Thomasson has played a crucial role in Lens’ rise to the top. Thomasson has been thriving since he was repositioned in a deeper role. Alongside PSG’s Vitinha, he is the joint top assist provider with six, and has two goals.

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, back from the Africa Cup of Nations after losing with Morocco to Senegal in a chaotic final, won’t play against Auxerre. The club said he will train indoors this weekend.

Off the field

French magazine Paris Match reported this week that PSG and France defender Lucas Hernandez has been accused of human trafficking and undeclared work.

The magazine said a Colombian family accused the player and his wife of having employed them without a legal framework and with excessively long working hours. The Versailles public prosecutor’s office told French media that an investigation was underway.

