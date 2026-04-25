Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB Picks (April 25)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s be honest—there is nothing better than finding a serious edge before tip-off, and tonight’s NBA action is serving up a real chance for a nice pay day. If you’re tired of sitting on the sidelines or just playing it safe with simple wagers, I’ve got the perfect way for us to step up our game. By signing up here with the Dabble promo code WTOP, new users can unlock a $10 welcome bonus.

That gives you up to a bonus to get started as the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks in Game 4. Whether you want to target player props in today’s postseason matchup or utilize your funds on any other NBA game happening this weekend, this introductory offer is the perfect bankroll booster to kickstart your daily fantasy strategy without any unnecessary fluff.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NBA Action

Before the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks tip off their postseason matchup, we need to make sure our accounts are fully loaded. Handicapping these games gets a whole lot easier when you’re playing with house money.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 25, 2026

For new Dabble customers looking to get in on the action, this promo code unlocks a fantastic multi-part welcome offer. By signing up, you will instantly receive a $10 bonus. It doesn’t even require a deposit.

But when you are ready to make a deposit, be sure to use the “Spin and Win” offer. Get a deposit match up to 100% to score another bonus. Also, we recommend to take advantage of daily rocket boosts to supercharge your winnings.

NBA Totals for Saturday

If we are looking to put this Dabble promo to work and chase those bigger payouts tonight, targeting player point totals is exactly where I’m making my picks. When I evaluate the morning line, I love finding value where a player’s prop diverges from the team’s defensive metrics.

Below is a look at the five highest player points over/unders for the upcoming matchups, comparing their current postseason scoring averages against their projected lines.

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Prop Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 25.3 29.5 Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 23.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 27.7 26.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 25.3 24.5 Jalen Johnson New York Knicks 21.3 20.5

Tonight’s schedule offers some fantastic opportunities to build a winning ticket, headlined by a heavy-hitting clash between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Nikola Jokić sits at the very top of the board with a demanding 29.5 points over/under. Currently averaging 25.3 points per game this postseason, he faces a stiff test against a Minnesota squad boasting a strong +5.4 net rating. I’m keeping a close eye on how the public plays this one.

On the other side of that same matchup, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has his points prop set at 27.5. Edwards is averaging 23.0 PPG but draws a Denver defense that has struggled heavily, logging a -5.4 net rating. His dynamic scoring ability will be critical as Minnesota looks to capitalize on Denver’s defensive vulnerabilities, and I think he has a real chance to easily exceed his postseason averages here.

Over in the Eastern Conference, Jalen Brunson brings a staggering 27.7 PPG average into his road game against the Atlanta Hawks. With his points prop set at 26.5—slightly below his actual postseason output—Brunson is primed for another massive night. The Hawks’ defense holds a negative net rating (-0.9), creating a highly favorable environment for the Knicks’ primary scorer.

Finally, Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson rounds out the top five with a 20.5 points line. Averaging a solid 21.3 PPG, he will be heavily relied upon to keep the Hawks competitive against a Knicks squad playing with a positive +0.9 net rating. These are the exact matchups we can key on to confidently build out our entries.

How to Use the Dabble Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines? To claim this exclusive daily fantasy offer before the Hawks and Knicks take the court at State Farm Arena, just follow a few simple steps.

Just register for a new account here . Make sure you enter Dabble promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome package, which includes an instant $10 bonus.

This is a social fantasy app, so check out all the different features. For example, view your news feed to see what picks other NBA fans are making.