FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL + MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best in the sports betting industry, and you will be able to bet on any market to get a chance at $250 in bonus bets. A winning $5 wager on the NBA or NHL postseason will unleash your reward. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus

New users can secure one of the highest-leverage sign-up bonuses currently available by reviewing the information below:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promo Verified On April 25th, 2026 by WTOP

The mechanics of this FanDuel promo code are highly favorable for new customers. By registering a new account and placing a real-money wager of at least $5, you position yourself to yield $250 in bonus bets if that initial wager is successful.

From an analytical standpoint, the most significant advantage of this welcome bonus is the absence of an odds limit on your first bet. Because there is no odds restriction, the optimal strategy is to identify and back a heavy moneyline favorite. Eliminating the odds limit effectively allows bettors to manufacture a high-probability scenario to unlock the $250 bonus, creating an exceptional return on a minimal initial investment.

FanDuel NBA Markets Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -144 / ORL +122 DET -2.5 (-110) / ORL +2.5 (-110) 213.5 (O -108 / U -112) Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC -450 / PHX +350 OKC -9.5 (-108) / PHX +9.5 (-112) 214.5 (O -114 / U -106) Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -124 / MIN +106 DEN -1.5 (-110) / MIN +1.5 (-110) 229.5 (O -110 / U -110)

While the Thunder present the highest probability of an outright win tonight, the marquee matchup of the slate is the tightly contested showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oddsmakers currently favor the Nuggets by a razor-thin 1.5 points on the spread, with the highest projected game total of the night set at 229.5 points.

Denver’s offensive efficiency is anchored by Nikola Jokić, who is currently generating a massive statistical baseline of 25.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per postseason game. His output is supplemented by backcourt asset Jamal Murray. Minnesota counters with elite shot creation from Anthony Edwards and frontcourt reinforcement from Julius Randle.

Expanding the Slate: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the basketball court, the FanDuel welcome offer is equally applicable to the NHL. If you prefer to target value on the ice to unlock your bonus bets, check the daily schedule for available Stanley Cup Playoff matchups.

Hurricanes @ Senators

Stars @ Wild

Penguins @ Flyers

FanDuel Promo Code For NBA, NHL Postseasons

Claiming this sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure your account is properly funded and opted into the promotion before tip-off, follow these required steps: