As the "Michael" biopic hits box offices nationwide, the "King of Pop" was celebrated at the Kennedy Recreation Center in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Michael Jackson Skate Party rolls into Kennedy Recreation Center

As the “Michael” biopic hits box offices nationwide, the “King of Pop” was celebrated at the Kennedy Recreation Center in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

On Friday, fans of decorated artist Michael Jackson rolled into a skate party being hosted by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

Along with sequined gloves and fedoras, the “Michael Jackson Skate Party” included the participation of kids who were born just years after the “Thriller” musician died. Eventgoers enjoyed hot dogs, popcorn, and, of course, sampled some of the biggest hits in recorded music history.

Many parents seemed as excited about the free party as their little ones.

“I was a little bit surprised that they was having an MJ party,” said Myeisha, who attended the event with her daughter Kior. “Michael Jackson music transcends through generations and generations, and you could tell by just stepping inside that gym.”

In addition to the skating, the party included a modern photo booth where guests could take a picture with Jackson.

Danielle Hunter, chief of the DPR’s Roving Leaders program, acknowledged with a smile that some of the skaters were “better than others,” but that trainers were on scene to help anyone who took a tumble.

“It’s always a good time on Seventh Street with the Roving leaders,” she said.

The Roving Leaders is a youth outreach program that uses leisure activities to address anti-social or aggressive behavior. They often host events similar to the skate party, which attendee Myeisha said was “amazing.”

“They’re always free, and they always have so much stuff for the kids to do. They always have food, games,” Myeisha said. “I love it. I bring my daughter to every event that DPR has, no matter what it is.”

Like a lot of the kids at the skate party, Myeisha loves Jackson’s dancing, especially the moonwalk.

It’s a sentiment that was echoed by Sharrif Scott, who told WTOP that he liked Jackson’s “quick and fast” dance moves “and the way that he made dancing very popular.”

While the 10-year-old admitted he didn’t quite have the same abilities as Jackson, he liked coming to the skate parties because he got “to meet new people” and have fun.

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