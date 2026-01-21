Live Radio
Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

January 21, 2026, 11:14 AM

Milwaukee at Robert Morris — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Wisconsin at Penn State — FS1, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACCNX

Houston at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, Space City HN, NBA League Pass

Pittsburgh at Edmonton — SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
