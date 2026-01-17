Live Radio
Paris bans gatherings in Champs-Élysées for Africa Cup of Nations final

The Associated Press

January 17, 2026, 3:18 PM

PARIS (AP) — The Paris police prefecture has issued an order banning gatherings of supporters in the Champs-Élysées area for the African Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal on Sunday.

Pyrotechnics were also banned.

The prefecture said it took the measures for security reasons, citing public order disturbances during previous Africa Cups.

Paris has significant communities of Moroccan and Senegalese descent.

Both teams are going for their second title in the final in Rabat.

AP at the Africa Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/africa-cup-of-nations

