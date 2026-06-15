MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at N.Y YANKEES -144 Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-144
|Chicago White Sox
|+122
|at TEXAS
|-138
|Minnesota
|+118
|at HOUSTON
|-148
|Detroit
|+126
|at SEATTLE
|-148
|Baltimore
|+126
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-174
|Miami
|+146
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-148
|San Francisco
|+126
|San Diego
|-110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-106
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-190
|Colorado
|+160
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|-146
|Cleveland
|+124
|LA Angels
|-112
|at ARIZONA
|-104
|at ATHLETICS
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+110
|at LA DODGERS
|-144
|Tampa Bay
|+122
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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