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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 15, 2026, 4:41 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -144 Chicago White Sox +122
at TEXAS -138 Minnesota +118
at HOUSTON -148 Detroit +126
at SEATTLE -148 Baltimore +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -174 Miami +146
at CINCINNATI OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at ATLANTA -148 San Francisco +126
San Diego -110 at ST. LOUIS -106
at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Colorado +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -118 at WASHINGTON +100
at MILWAUKEE -146 Cleveland +124
LA Angels -112 at ARIZONA -104
at ATHLETICS -130 Pittsburgh +110
at LA DODGERS -144 Tampa Bay +122

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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