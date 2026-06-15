Open water swimming are rising in popularity. But so are the dangers

“There's a certain magic to it,” said Katie Pumphrey, an ultramarathon open water swimmer, who has stroked the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and the English Channel.

Katie Pumphrey swam 24 miles from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in 2024. (Courtesy Mollye Miller) Courtesy Mollye Miller Swimming in rivers, lakes and oceans can turn deadly fast, according to Pumphrey. (Courtesy Mollye Miller) Courtesy Mollye Miller Pumphrey told WTOP that “there’s a certain magic” to open water swimming. (Courtesy Mollye Miller) Courtesy Mollye Miller For swimmers who want to hit the open waters, Pumphrey said trying out an organized event like the group’s one-mile swim is a good way to stay safe. (Courtesy Mollye Miller) Courtesy Mollye Miller ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Rescue crews are back at the Potomac River Monday afternoon looking for a 20-year-old Towson University student who went missing in the water over the weekend while swimming.

While open water swimming has gained in popularity in recent years, experts said many safety measures need to be in place first.

“There’s a certain magic to it,” said Katie Pumphrey, an ultramarathon open water swimmer, who has stroked the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and the English Channel. “You’re out in nature. It’s the same reason why we like going to parks or on hikes.”

She said swimming in rivers, lakes and oceans can turn deadly fast. Parts of the Potomac River are known for strong and rapid currents.

“Lakes have a very different challenge than rivers,” Pumphrey told WTOP. “But also, does that body of water have currents and tidal changes? And that’s a lot to learn about open water.”

Also watch out for boats and keep to designated swim areas, she said. The weather can also pose threats for swimmers, bringing out red flags.

“When swimming in any body of open water, avoid swimming 48 hours after a heavy rain event, as that can impact water quality and bring debris into the waterway,” Pumphrey said. “Look to the flags or signage in your swimming area for more details on things to look out for.”

Two years ago, Pumphrey swam 24 miles from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to bring awareness to the sport and swimmable waterways.

Then, earlier this year, she founded the Baltimore Open Waters Swimmers (BOWS) association to create a common space for open water swimmers and advocate for clean waterways. Last week, more than 100 swimmers dove into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for the first open water organized swim in decades.

For swimmers who want to hit the open waters, Pumphrey said trying out an organized event like the group’s one-mile swim is a good way to stay safe. Some groups offer pop-up swims for beginners and advanced swimmers who are looking to take a dip.

“Maybe you’re not a distance swimmer ready to do a mile,” she said. “But you want to go splash around, events like that give you an opportunity to get into the water.”

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