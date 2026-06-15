All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|27
|.614
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|27
|.603
|1
|Toronto
|34
|38
|.472
|10
|Baltimore
|34
|39
|.466
|10½
|Boston
|29
|40
|.420
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|32
|.543
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|33
|.542
|—
|Minnesota
|33
|40
|.452
|6½
|Detroit
|29
|42
|.408
|9½
|Kansas City
|29
|43
|.403
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|37
|36
|.507
|—
|Athletics
|35
|36
|.493
|1
|Texas
|35
|36
|.493
|1
|Houston
|33
|40
|.452
|4
|Los Angeles
|29
|43
|.403
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|25
|.648
|—
|Philadelphia
|38
|33
|.535
|8
|Washington
|37
|35
|.514
|9½
|Miami
|36
|36
|.500
|10½
|New York
|32
|39
|.451
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|St. Louis
|38
|31
|.551
|5
|Chicago
|37
|35
|.514
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|36
|.500
|8½
|Cincinnati
|33
|37
|.471
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|San Diego
|37
|33
|.529
|7
|Arizona
|36
|35
|.507
|8½
|San Francisco
|29
|43
|.403
|16
|Colorado
|27
|45
|.375
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 10, Seattle 1
San Diego 5, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 4, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Colorado 23, Athletics 9
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 6, Boston 4
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City (Wacha 4-5) at Washington (Griffin 7-2), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Cease 3-3) at Boston (Tolle 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5) at Milwaukee (Gasser 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Matthews 2-4) at Texas (Rocker 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 3-5) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Young 5-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at Arizona (Kelly 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 5-4) at Athletics (Perkins 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 10, Seattle 1
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 5, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0
Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 4
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 23, Athletics 9
Monday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Phillips 1-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-5) at Washington (Griffin 7-2), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 2-6) at Atlanta (Holmes 4-2), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5) at Milwaukee (Gasser 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 4-5) at St. Louis (Pallante 7-4), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at Arizona (Kelly 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 5-4) at Athletics (Perkins 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
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