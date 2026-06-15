All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 43 27 .614 — Tampa Bay 41 27 .603…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 43 27 .614 — Tampa Bay 41 27 .603 1 Toronto 34 38 .472 10 Baltimore 34 39 .466 10½ Boston 29 40 .420 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 32 .543 — Cleveland 39 33 .542 — Minnesota 33 40 .452 6½ Detroit 29 42 .408 9½ Kansas City 29 43 .403 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 37 36 .507 — Athletics 35 36 .493 1 Texas 35 36 .493 1 Houston 33 40 .452 4 Los Angeles 29 43 .403 7½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 25 .648 — Philadelphia 38 33 .535 8 Washington 37 35 .514 9½ Miami 36 36 .500 10½ New York 32 39 .451 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 43 26 .623 — St. Louis 38 31 .551 5 Chicago 37 35 .514 7½ Pittsburgh 36 36 .500 8½ Cincinnati 33 37 .471 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 45 27 .625 — San Diego 37 33 .529 7 Arizona 36 35 .507 8½ San Francisco 29 43 .403 16 Colorado 27 45 .375 18

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 10, Seattle 1

San Diego 5, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 4, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Colorado 23, Athletics 9

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 6, Boston 4

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 4-5) at Washington (Griffin 7-2), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 3-3) at Boston (Tolle 3-3), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5) at Milwaukee (Gasser 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Matthews 2-4) at Texas (Rocker 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 3-5) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 5-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at Arizona (Kelly 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-4) at Athletics (Perkins 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 10, Seattle 1

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 5, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 4

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 23, Athletics 9

Monday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Phillips 1-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-5) at Washington (Griffin 7-2), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 2-6) at Atlanta (Holmes 4-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5) at Milwaukee (Gasser 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 4-5) at St. Louis (Pallante 7-4), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at Arizona (Kelly 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-4) at Athletics (Perkins 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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