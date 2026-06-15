Rangers place Corey Seager on concussion list as Josh Smith returns from bout with meningitis

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the seven-day concussion list, clearing the way…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the seven-day concussion list, clearing the way for second baseman Josh Smith to return from a six-week absence that included a bout with viral meningitis.

Smith was available off the bench Monday night at home against Minnesota. The 28-year-old was primarily the second baseman before being sidelined by glute and wrist injuries in early May, but he can play all four infield positions and has been an outfielder as well for a team that’s currently dealing with several injuries.

The move on Seager is retroactive to Friday, a day after he collided with Kansas City catcher Carter Jensen while trying to score from first base on a double by Brandon Nimmo.

The two-time World Series MVP stayed in the game and homered. Seager missed 19 games in May and early June with lower back inflammation.

Manager Skip Schumaker said Seager mentioned a sore jaw while staying in the 4-2 victory over the Royals, then the five-time All-Star began reporting concussion symptoms after the game. Schumaker didn’t want to say whether he thinks Seager will be ready when he’s eligible to return Friday at home against San Diego.

“I’ve been on one before, they’re so tricky,” Schumaker said. “He went through a hitting progression and fielding and throwing the other day, and running. And everything was checking out, and then the last part of the running, didn’t feel good. So, similar type of stuff yesterday.”

Seager was in the worst slump of his career when he took a few days off in mid-May and ended up with a sore back that sidelined him longer. He’s hitting .186 with nine homers and 24 RBIs.

Smith was already on the 10-day injured list with a right glute strain while also dealing with left wrist inflammation when he was hospitalized about a month ago with viral meningitis after feeling ill. He rejoined the team in late May.

Smith appeared in eight games on rehab assignments with Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. He is hitting .217 in 31 games for the Rangers.

“The thing I’ve been worried about most is my wrist, but that’s been feeling good,” Smith said. “The strength and stamina is, in my opinion, something you can kind of manage in baseball.”

There could be an occasional need for Smith in the outfield with Evan Carter sidelined by a right oblique strain and Michael Helman out with a fractured right index finger.

“He went through some stuff,” Schumaker said of Smith. “I mean, that was not easy, all the stuff that he went through physically, probably mentally as well. There’s going to be a lot of guys with a lot of moving parts here. So I think you’ll see him playing all over the field.”

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