Panthers play the Blackhawks following Marchand’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (27-20-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-22-8, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -147, Blackhawks +123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild.

Chicago is 11-12-5 at home and 21-22-8 overall. The Blackhawks have gone 6-7-4 in games decided by a goal.

Florida has a 27-20-3 record overall and a 13-10-0 record in road games. The Panthers have a -14 scoring differential, with 149 total goals scored and 163 allowed.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has 20 goals and 27 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

