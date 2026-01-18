Panthers host the Sharks in a non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (24-20-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (25-19-3, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 6…

San Jose Sharks (24-20-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (25-19-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup.

Florida has a 14-9-3 record in home games and a 25-19-3 record overall. The Panthers have committed 216 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank third in the league.

San Jose has an 11-11-0 record on the road and a 24-20-3 record overall. The Sharks have a 22-6-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sharks won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 24 goals and 48 assists for the Sharks. Pavol has scored seven goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.