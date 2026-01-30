Panthers host the Jets after Tkachuk’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (21-25-7, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (28-22-3, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Winnipeg Jets (21-25-7, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (28-22-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets after Matthew Tkachuk’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Panthers’ 5-4 loss.

Florida has gone 14-11-3 in home games and 28-22-3 overall. The Panthers have committed 252 total penalties (4.8 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Winnipeg has gone 9-15-2 on the road and 21-25-7 overall. The Jets have a 6-11-5 record in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 2-1 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Bennett has scored 19 goals with 23 assists for the Panthers. A.J. Greer has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 26 goals and 38 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored three goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.4 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.