Onyeka Okongwu has a dental fracture after elbow to the face and will miss Hawks’ game vs. Rockets

Onyeka Okongwu suffered a dental fracture when he was elbowed in the mouth in Atlanta’s last game, and will be…

Onyeka Okongwu suffered a dental fracture when he was elbowed in the mouth in Atlanta’s last game, and will be out at least for the Hawks’ matchup with the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Okongwu was elbowed by Celtics guard Jaylen Brown as Brown possessed the ball in the fourth quarter of a 117-106 Hawks’ win on Wednesday night. Brown was called for a flagrant foul. A bloodied Okongwu returned for a foul shot before exiting the game.

Okongwu was missing at least one tooth as a result. After the game, Brown said the contact was unintentional.

“Just being aggressive like I always am. Just a basketball play, it’s unfortunate,” Brown said. “Okongwu’s a good player, and I know from my own experience with a fractured face and chipped teeth. … It wasn’t intentional, and I know it’s going to be a long day at the dentist for him, so hopefully he has a good recovery.”

The loss of Okongwu left the Hawks’ frontcourt especially thin after forward Jalen Johnson was ruled out with left calf tightness. The Hawks also are without center Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) and forward Zaccharie Risacher (left knee, bone contusion).

The Hawks recalled rookie forward-center Asa Newell from G League College Park on Thursday.

Brown sustained a maxillary facial fracture two seasons ago after colliding with teammate Jayson Tatum while reaching for an offensive rebound. He returned to the court wearing a protective mask following a four-game absence.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder commented on Okongwu’s injury after the game.

“He’s tough,” Snyder said. “It’s a good thing that dentistry is a profession. I don’t know what he’s going to need. He’s pretty banged up. He took quite a shot. So I told him he’s still handsome, but it’s a good thing that people can repair his teeth, because he’s going to need some work.”

Okongwu finished the game with 17 points and six rebounds. He shot 6 of 12 from the field and 2 of 6 from 3-point range. Not long after the buzzer, Okongwu applauded his team’s win and shared an image of the injury on his Instagram story. The Hawks also posted a video on social media of Okongwu celebrating in the locker room while clutching his mouth.

The Hawks aim to extend their four-game win streak against the Rockets.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.