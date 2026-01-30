Olympic champ Lauren Price to defend belts at home in Wales against unbeaten Puerto Rican boxer

LONDON (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price will head home to Wales to defend her world welterweight titles against…

LONDON (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price will head home to Wales to defend her world welterweight titles against fellow undefeated fighter Stephanie Pineiro Aquino of Puerto Rico on April 4.

The 31-year-old Price (9-0) holds the WBA, WBC and IBF titles and hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision victory over Natasha Jonas last March.

“Defending my world titles at home in Wales means everything to me,” Price said. “I want to repay the support everyone has shown me with another great performance. I never turn down a challenge. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino is a dangerous fighter, but nothing is going to stop me from getting my hand raised on April 4 in Cardiff.”

Price, who won a gold medal for Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, became Wales’ first female world champion, promoters Boxxer said, by beating Jessica McCaskill in 2024. That title fight was also at Utilita Arena in Cardiff.

Pineiro Aquino (10-0) is the mandatory challenger and stands in the way of Price’s potential undisputed showdown with WBO champion Mikaela Mayer.

“Lauren may have the home fans on her side, but I have a country behind me too,” the 35-year-old Pineiro Aquino said. “I am coming to take those belts back to Puerto Rico.”

