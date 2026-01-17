Nwabali denies Salah, saves 2 penalties as Nigeria beats Egypt for 3rd place at Africa Cup

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties including the first from Mohamed Salah for Nigeria to beat…

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two penalties including the first from Mohamed Salah for Nigeria to beat Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout for third place at the Africa Cup Nations on Saturday.

Ademola Lookman scored the winning penalty.

Salah and Omar Marmoush had their penalty kicks saved by Nwabali at the start of the shootout after the teams drew 0-0 in normal time. No extra time was played for the consolation of a bronze medal.

It was the Super Eagles’ second consecutive penalty shootout following a scoreless draw after losing the semifinal to Morocco on penalties on Wednesday.

Nwabali produced a strong hand to stop a well-taken penalty from Salah, then thwarted Marmoush’s effort straight down the middle with his foot.

Salah had been kept quiet by Nigeria’s defenders and was unable to add to his 11 Africa Cup goals altogether.

Victor Osimhen remained on Nigeria’s substitutes’ bench, suggesting he was carrying an injury from the semifinal defeat to Morocco. Osimhen was taken off in extra time of that game just before the penalty shootout.

The Super Eagles ended the Africa Cup on a positive note in contrast to the last edition, where they lost in the final to host Ivory Coast.

Morocco and Senegal will contest the final in Rabat on Sunday. Sadio Mané’s goal was enough to send Senegal through with a 1-0 win over Egypt in their semifinal.

