Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Discount for First NBA, NFL Wild Card Prediction

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make your first sports prediction with the Novig promo code WTOP. Sign up here to unlock a discount for your opening order.







The Novig promo code awards new users with a 10% discount. Get up to $100 off your prediction, which can be on a spread, total, moneyline, prop or parlay.

Get the best odds on this sports prediction marker or set your own. It says that 27% of users are profitable compared to other sportsbook apps. This is because you’ll be battling other customers instead of going up against the house.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and claim a 10% discount up to $100.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Any Basketball Prediction on Tuesday

There are markets for all NBA matchups. Check the spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Magic vs. Wizards, Spurs vs. Grizzlies, Heat vs. Timberwolves, Lakers vs. Pelicans and Mavericks vs. Kings.

The Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites against the Heat. You can choose to accept the -102 odds or request your own. Get in your pre-game prediction before tip at 8 pm ET and follow along during the action to make trades. For example, you can secure winnings if the Timberwolves get off to a hot start.

In addition to the discount, you’ll receive virtual currency to use in free mode. This is a great way to practice and learn more about prediction markets before making another deposit.

How to Sign Up with the Novig Promo Code

Complete these easy steps to redeem a discount for a sports prediction:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, birthdate, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Online banking is recommended, but there are several other options. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The discount can be as much as $100.

Profit Boosts for Hockey and Basketball Parlays

There are new profit boosts available every day. On Tuesday, you’ll find a 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost, 25% Hockey Parlay Boost and 25% NCAAB Parlay Boost. Apply these to your predictions to increase your winnings.

And it’s a great time to make future predictions on football. Take Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon or Indiana to win the College Football Playoff. And check the NFL futures before the playoffs begin on Saturday. The Seahawks currently have the best odds to win the championship. Go to your portfolio to keep track of your active entries and history.

Parlay insurance is the latest challenge. Get all legs right except for one to score a reward.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. New customers can start with a 10% discount up to $100 and gain virtual currency for free mode.