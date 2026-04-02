Pistons’ Cade Cunningham sidelined at least another week in recovery from collapsed lung

DETROIT (AP) — All-Star guard Cade Cunningham of the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons will be out at least another week…

DETROIT (AP) — All-Star guard Cade Cunningham of the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons will be out at least another week in his recovery from a collapsed left lung.

The Pistons gave an update Thursday before beating Minnesota 113-108, saying Cunningham will be re-evaluated in one week. He is working to return to the court being supervised by doctors and Detroit’s medical and performance staff.

Detroit announced Cunningham’s injury March 19, two days after he was hurt in a game at Washington.

Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Only eight players in NBA history have finished a season averaging that many points and assists, and Cunningham would be the first to do so in a Detroit uniform.

The Pistons have clinched the Central Division and improved to 7-2 since Cunningham’s lung injury, shooting to hold onto top seeding in the Eastern Conference playoffs to perhaps improve their chances to advance for the first time since 2008.

Cunningham has played 61 games and after being out at least a week, he won’t reach the 65-game minimum to be eligible for NBA postseason awards.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.