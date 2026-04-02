Anthony Edwards ineligible for NBA postseason awards after Timberwolves rule him out against Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Edwards is ineligible for NBA postseason awards because he can’t reach the 65-game minimum after the…

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Edwards is ineligible for NBA postseason awards because he can’t reach the 65-game minimum after the Minnesota Timberwolves ruled out him out against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, listing his right knee injury and an illness.

He has played in 59 games, but just 58 count toward the league’s record of games and Minnesota has six games left in the regular season.

Edwards did not play in Detroit, one game after he scored 17 points in 23 minutes in a win over Dallas in his first game in two weeks. He returned against the Mavericks after missing six games due to his right knee ailment.

Following Detroit’s 113-108 win, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Edwards’ illness is what kept him out of the game.

The four-time All-Star, and two-time all-league guard finished seventh in NBA MVP voting in each of the last two seasons.

Edwards is averaging a career high with 29.3 points per game, but won’t play 70-plus games as he did in each of his first five seasons in the league.

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