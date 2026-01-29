Nick Suzuki leads Canadiens in 7-3 home romp over struggling Avalanche

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored power-play and short-handed goals and added an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens beat…

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki scored power-play and short-handed goals and added an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the struggling Colorado Avalanche 7-3 on Thursday night.

The NHL-leading Avalanche have lost six of eight to fall to 35-8-9.

Noah Dobson opened the scoring just 56 seconds into the game. Jake Evans and Kirby Dach scored in a 40-second span late in the second period. Dach had his first first goal and point since returning from a 31-game absence Jan. 20.

Alexandre Carrier and Juraj Slafkovsky scored in the third period, and Jakub Dobes made 26 saves to improved to 7-0-1 in his last eight starts.

Brock Nelson, Joel Kiviranta and Ross Colton scored for Colorado. Scott Wedgewood stopped 21 shots.

The Avalanche wore powder blue Quebec Nordiques jerseys in homage to the team’s former home of Quebec City.

