FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for NBA, MLB, Final Four Games

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

FanDuel has recently enhanced their welcome offer in time for the Final Four in a couple days, along with all NBA and MLB regular season games today. All new users who redeem this FanDuel promo code offer will be able to create a new account to claim up to $3,000 total in bonus bets, which comes over in the form of a $300 bonus for 10 straight days.







Use this opportunity to get $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days, and lock in NBA, MLB and CBB wagers from there.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Bonus Thursday

If you are planning to back the Lakers or the Thunder during their April 2 matchup, claiming this generous welcome offer is a breeze. The best part of this promotion is its simplicity—you don’t even need to punch in a specific FanDuel promo code to activate your bonuses.

Here is a quick overview of the welcome bonus details for new players looking to wager on tonight’s game:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 2nd, 2026

Getting started with FanDuel Sportsbook provides a massive safety net as you jump into the NBA action. Whether you are betting on Los Angeles to pull off a road upset or Oklahoma City to hold their ground as heavy favorites, this promotion ensures you receive up to $300 back in bonus bets daily for your first 10 days if your wagers do not go as planned.

FanDuel Promo Code Overview

As one of the most exciting matchups on the NBA schedule, tonight’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder is the perfect opportunity for new FanDuel customers to dive into the action. By signing up before the 9:30 PM ET tip-off, eligible users can unlock an incredible offer to get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days. We’ve seen time and time again that strategic bankroll management is key, and the mechanics of this promotion are straightforward and highly rewarding: users will be awarded exactly one no-sweat token every day for ten consecutive days.

These daily no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager, giving you ultimate flexibility as you navigate the daily NBA slate. Whether you want to back the Lakers securing a longshot win, take the Thunder on the moneyline, or explore different player props during the April 2 schedule, this offer provides a daily safety net. Use your first no-sweat token tonight to kick off your ten days of bonus opportunities.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Bonus Tonight

Let’s look at the current odds. We always want to identify where the sharp money might be flowing before locking in our plays.

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 (-110) / MIN +3.5 (-110) DET -158 / MIN +134 225.5 (O -106 / U -114) Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -9.0 (-110) / LAL +9.0 (-110) OKC -370 / LAL +295 229.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The marquee matchup of the night features the Los Angeles Lakers traveling to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder. It goes without saying that the Thunder are heavy 9-point favorites for a reason, backed by an elite league-leading net rating of 11.3 and a suffocating defense giving up just 107.6 points per game. Oklahoma City’s offense is driven by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is pouring in a staggering 31.6 points per game on 55.3% shooting alongside 6.5 assists.

On the other side, the Lakers counter with a historically dominant offensive backcourt and frontcourt pairing. Luka Dončić is lighting up the scoreboard with 33.8 points and 8.3 assists per contest, while LeBron James continues to produce at a high level with 20.7 points and 7.0 assists a night. Despite this firepower, Los Angeles enters as a notable +295 underdog against a tough OKC squad that forces 16.8 opponent turnovers per game.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to get in on the action for tonight’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, activating this promotion is a seamless process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to claim your bonus. Simply register as a new user before the 9:30 PM ET tip-off to secure your eligibility.

Once you have successfully signed up and created your account, FanDuel will automatically award you one No-Sweat Token every day for ten consecutive days. These No-Sweat Tokens are incredibly versatile and can be used on any wager. Whether you want to place a traditional moneyline bet on the Thunder, pick the Lakers to cover the spread, or explore player prop futures, you have complete freedom on how you use your daily token.

To ensure you get the most out of your first ten days on the platform, keep these critical terms and activation details in mind: