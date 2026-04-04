Michigan-Arizona Prediction Market Apps: Claim Best Offers For Final Four

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Final Four starts tonight, and with the Michigan-Arizona heavyweight clash headlining the night, you have an opportunity to lock in the best welcome offers with the top prediction market apps. Sign up with apps like Kalshi, Polymarket and more to get bonuses, boosts and other rewards to make your predictions.

Prediction markets are a bit different than betting markets. It is important to note that the apps we will go through are not sportsbooks. With prediction markets, you will have the flexibility to buy and sell your position, like on the stock market.

Due to this ability, you will be able to capitalize on a team taking a big early lead and come away with a profit. Or you can sell your prediction if your team is losing to potentially lessen losses.

Michigan and Arizona are viewed as two heavyweights, and tonight’s winner will likely go into Monday as a firm favorite in the national championship game.

Both teams have been dominant in this tournament. Arizona came back and pulled away late in the Elite 8 against Purdue, while Michigan won going away against Tennessee in their last game. Sign up now to make your trades for this game with the best prediction offers.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Welcome Bonus



With Kalshi, you will be just $10 in trades away from getting $10 in bonuses credited to your account. You can either make one trade for Michigan-Arizona and get your bonus or split up that $10 into multiple trades to get the reward. as long as you meet that trading threshold, you will get your $10 bonus credited to your account.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $20 Guaranteed Bonus



Another popular option is Polymarket, which has an easy welcome reward to activate. The requirement is that you make a first deposit of at least $20. Once you do that, you will have at least $40 combined in funds when taking into account your deposit and the bonus.

Use those funds to make your predictions for Michigan vs. Arizona tonight.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: $100 Off Your 1st Order



With Novig, you will receive multiple rewards. First, get a 10% discount, which can be used to get up to $100 off of your first order. New users also get 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash. Those can be used within the free part of the app to help you get used to how Novig works.

Once you are comfortable with how the markets work, you can put your 10% discount to use for tonight’s game.

OG Promo Code: $150 NCAAT Offer + 100% Boosts



Take advantage of five days of 100% profit boosts with OG. Sign in each of your first five days after registration.

You can also get $20 in bonuses when you make $50 in trades for Michigan vs. Arizona. The same goes for Monday, when the national title game will be played.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 CRO Bonus Offer



Crypto.com is also in on prediction markets. You will have to start by making a cryptocurrency trade. Then, take your CRO and stake it. This will give you up to $50 in bonuses, which can be used to make your predictions for Michigan vs. Arizona tonight.