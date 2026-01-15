Nashville visits Colorado after Josi’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (22-20-4, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-4-8, in the Central Division) Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Nashville Predators (22-20-4, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-4-8, in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Colorado Avalanche after Roman Josi’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Predators’ 4-3 overtime win.

Colorado has gone 33-4-8 overall with an 8-0-4 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have a 19-2-5 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Nashville has gone 22-20-4 overall with a 6-8-2 record against the Central Division. The Predators have gone 11-3-4 in games decided by a single goal.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams play this season. The Avalanche won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has scored 21 goals with 35 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 13 goals and 26 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.