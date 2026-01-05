Murray-Boyles scores 17, Raptors beat Hawks 118-100 to complete 2-game sweep of Atlanta

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles scored 17 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-100 on Monday…

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles scored 17 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-100 on Monday night.

Murray-Boyles added seven rebounds and seven assists for Toronto (22-15) in place of injured starter Jakob Poeltl (back strain). Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed before that game that Poeltl had been cleared for contact.

Scottie Barnes finished with 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Raptors beat the Hawks for the second straight game. Toronto defeated Atlanta 134-117 on Saturday.

Brandon Ingram had 19 points and nine rebounds as seven Toronto players reached double digits in scoring.

Jalen Johnson had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Onyeka Okongwu finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta (17-21).

Kristaps Porzingis returned to the Hawks’ lineup, after missing the second game of a back-to-back, scoring nine points in 20 minutes off the bench.

Hawks guard Trae Young missed another game as he recovers from a right quadriceps contusion.

Although both teams struggled with their 3-point shooting, Atlanta had a poor shooting night overall. The Hawks went 35 for 89 (39.3%) from the field, including 12 for 34 from 3-point distance.

The Raptors outscored the Hawks 64-44 in the paint. Toronto shot 47 for 90 (52.2%) from the field.

Up next

Hawks: Host New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Raptors: At Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.