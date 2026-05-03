DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Game 7s, NHL, MLB Matchups

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to secure a guaranteed bonus in time for two NBA playoff Game 7 matchups between the Magic-Pistons and Raptors-Cavaliers.

By simply claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, new users who place a qualifying $5 wager on this tip-off will receive $100 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs

Before placing any action on tonight’s Eastern Time slate, eligible bettors can claim one of the most rewarding sign-up bonuses on the market. Using the offer links automatically creates your account, so place a $5 wager and you will be rewarded with $100 in bonus bets. Here are the core details for the latest DraftKings welcome offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 3rd, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $100 in Bonus Bets

It goes without saying that finding an edge is crucial for any long-term betting strategy. New DraftKings customers looking to get in on the NBA postseason action can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer by placing a $5 wager on tonight’s playoff matchups. You can secure $100 in bonus bets guaranteed. Furthermore, to be eligible for the offer, your initial qualifying bet must be placed on a market with consensus odds of -500 or longer. We love this convenient payout structure because it gives you the flexibility to spread your promotional funds; you can target immediate game spreads, or look ahead for value on futures prices and longshot props. Just be sure to deploy them promptly, as all bonus bets will expire after 7 days and will be removed from your account if left unused.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -8.5 / ORL +8.5 203.5 Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -7.5 / TOR +7.5 210.5

With only two games on the 2025 postseason slate tonight, there is plenty of statistical value to target with your DraftKings promotions.

The Detroit Pistons enter today as heavy 8.5-point home favorites against the Orlando Magic. Detroit has been a defensive powerhouse this postseason, boasting an elite 98.8 Defensive Rating and allowing 98.3 points per game. Cade Cunningham is having a breakout stretch for the Pistons, leading the scoring charge with a staggering 32.5 points and 6.3 assists per game. To keep this game within the spread, Orlando must rely on Paolo Banchero (24.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG) and Desmond Bane (18.5 PPG) to crack Detroit’s stout defense.

Later tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers lay 7.5 points against the visiting Toronto Raptors. Cleveland is fueled by the dynamic scoring of Donovan Mitchell (23.3 PPG) and the veteran playmaking of James Harden (21.0 PPG, 6.7 APG). Scottie Barnes has been doing it all for the Raptors, posting an incredible line of 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists across a demanding 39.3 minutes per game. Partnered with RJ Barrett’s team-high 24.3 points per contest, Toronto has the offensive upside to potentially cover the spread in what DraftKings projects to be the higher-scoring affair of the evening.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Steps to Sign Up for NBA Playoffs Sunday

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the May 3 clash between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started before tonight’s Eastern Time tip-offs: