Morocco’s Brahim Díaz is the Africa Cup star thriving away from Real Madrid’s turmoil

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Real Madrid can look forward to getting what will look like a new signing when a reinvigorated Brahim Díaz returns from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brahim has emerged as the star of the tournament, where the Morocco No. 10 is the top-scorer with five so far.

The 26-year-old Brahim may yet lead the host team to victory in Sunday’s final against Senegal, when the Atlas Lions will hope to end a 50-year wait for just their second Africa Cup title.

Few could have foreseen the impact he has had for Morocco given how little he’s featured for Real Madrid this season.

Brahim started only four games in La Liga and the Champions League under former Madrid coach Xabi Alonso, who gave him 14 substitute appearances.

He has started all six for Morocco and scored in almost all of them. Brahim managed the remarkable feat of scoring in each of Morocco’s first five games. It was only in the semifinal against Nigeria – when nobody scored before the penalty shootout – that Brahim’s scoring streak ended.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui suggested Brahim’s mentality has changed since he joined the squad.

“It has changed a lot since he came. He came, of course, with a lot of desire, with many people waiting for him to make a big difference,” Regragui said on Saturday. “Now he understands that he is one more (player) in the team. Of course, he is an X-factor for us, someone who can score in every play, but what is more important for us is how he runs for the team and how he drives this offensive style we want.”

Brahim has eight shots on target, more than any other Moroccan player at the tournament. If he scores again on Sunday he will join Ahmed Faras as Morocco’s joint-top scorer at an Africa Cup with six. Faras, the 1975 African footballer of the year, is the country’s all-time top scorer with 36.

“He didn’t score in the last game but he was one of the happiest,” Regragui said. “He’s proud to play for Morocco.”

Regragui remembered approaching Brahim with the president of the Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, in January 2023 and convincing the young forward to play for Morocco. Spanish-born Brahim has a Moroccan father and Spanish mother. Brahim played for Spain youth teams and once for the senior team.

“The truth is I didn’t lie to him when I told him that here he will have people who will love him for life and that if he dies for the team, for the fans, they will never forget him, and that he can win titles too, he can play in the World Cup,” Regragui said. “That’s what’s happening to him now and I’m very happy.”

The coach said he was happy with Brahim’s attitude and happy that he will return to Madrid having had much more playing time than he likely would have received in the Spanish capital.

Brahim will be returning to a different environment after Madrid fired Alonso, replacing him with his former teammate Álvaro Arbeloa.

“I’m sure he’s going to compete to win his place,” Regragui said of Brahim. “But now he has to finish the job tomorrow, as that’s what’s important for him and for us.”

