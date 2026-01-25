Endrick’s hat trick as Lyon beats Metz 5-2 after Nice finally wins again

PARIS (AP) — Endrick’s hat trick in a 5-2 win at Metz in Ligue 1 on Sunday showed just how…

PARIS (AP) — Endrick’s hat trick in a 5-2 win at Metz in Ligue 1 on Sunday showed just how shrewd Lyon was to get him on loan from Real Madrid.

The 19-year old Brazil forward — who is widely touted as a future superstar — has now scored four goals and provided an assist in just three games since joining until the end of the season.

Endrick neatly flicked in a cross from captain Corentin Tolisso with his trusted left foot in the 11th minute, then added his second in first-half stoppage time.

After being sent through down the right by Tyler Morton, he cut inside and controlled the ball with both feet before coolly gliding it under goalkeeper Jonathan Fischer, who lay on the ground after being beaten again.

Endrick then won a penalty in the 87th with more neat footwork by switching feet, and converted it himself by wrongfooting Fischer.

The irrepressible Brazilian could have had more goals but Fischer saved a close-range downward header and a low shot.

Central defender Ruben Kluivert — son of former Netherlands and Barcelona forward Patrick Kluivert — and Morton got the other goals as Lyon maintained fourth place.

O’Neil’s positive start

Strasbourg won 4-1 at Lille to give coach Gary O’Neil a second straight league victory after replacing Liam Rosenior, following his fellow Englishman’s departure to Premier League Chelsea.

Forward Martial Godo scored twice while Argentine striker Joaquin Panichelli and Paraguay midfielder Julio Enciso netted once each.

The win moved seventh-placed Strasbourg two points behind Lille in fifth spot.

Nice wins league game

Forward Mohamed-Ali Cho downed Nantes with two goals as Nice won 4-1 to secure its first Ligue 1 victory since October 29.

Cho took his tally to five goals overall this season. He burst onto the scene in 2021 as a 16-year-old with Angers when he became the youngest player in France to sign a professional contract.

Midfielders Sofiane Diop and Tom Louchet also scored for Nice, while Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed replied for home side Nantes.

Nice coach Claude Puel has lost only once in five games since replacing Franck Haise amid huge tensions and a nine-game losing run.

Puel’s disciplinarian approach offers a reassuring presence at a difficult time for Nice, which has been backed by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s chemical giant Ineos since 2019.

Puel is in his second spell in charge of Nice. He also coached the side from 2012-16, during which time he galvanized the flagging career of former teen prodigy Hatem Ben Arfa.

Other matches

Toulouse won 2-0 at Brest with goals from striker Yann Gboho and midfielder Pape Demba Diop, while Paris FC was held at home 0-0 by Angers.

On Saturday, third-placed Marseille beat Lens 3-1. Second-placed Lens is two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, which needed a late goal to scrape a 1-0 win at Auxerre on Friday.

Haraldsson signs new deal

Iceland midfielder Hákon Haraldsson has signed a new contract with Lille until 2030.

The versatile midfielder has scored 19 goals in 102 games since joining Lille from Danish club Copenhagen in 2023. ___

