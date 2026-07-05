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Brazil vs. Norway and Mexico vs. England with World Cup quarterfinal spots at stake, in photos

The Associated Press

July 5, 2026, 4:37 PM

Erling Haaland and Vinícius Júnior are two stars to watch as Norway faces Brazil in the World Cup round of 16 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, and co-host Mexico hopes to reach the quarterfinals by beating England at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Brazil is looking to avenge a loss to Norway at the 1998 World Cup. Mexico will play arguably the most important match in its history, at a stadium that has become an almost impregnable fortress. England again looks to Harry Kane to make the difference.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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