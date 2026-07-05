Brazil vs. Norway and Mexico vs. England with World Cup quarterfinal spots at stake, in photos

Erling Haaland and Vinícius Júnior are two stars to watch as Norway faces Brazil in the World Cup round of 16 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, and co-host Mexico hopes to reach the quarterfinals by beating England at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Brazil is looking to avenge a loss to Norway at the 1998 World Cup. Mexico will play arguably the most important match in its history, at a stadium that has become an almost impregnable fortress. England again looks to Harry Kane to make the difference.
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