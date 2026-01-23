Mammoth take on the Predators following Keller’s 2-goal game

Utah Mammoth (26-20-4, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (24-22-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Utah Mammoth (26-20-4, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (24-22-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Nashville Predators after Clayton Keller’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Mammoth’s 5-4 overtime win.

Nashville has gone 24-22-4 overall with a 7-8-2 record in Central Division play. The Predators are 11-3-4 in games decided by a goal.

Utah is 8-6-0 against the Central Division and 26-20-4 overall. The Mammoth have an 11-6-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Predators won 4-3 in the last meeting. Steven Stamkos led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has 18 goals and 32 assists for the Predators. Stamkos has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 23 goals and 20 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Mammoth: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

