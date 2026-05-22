Boston leads Indiana against Golden State after 24-point game

Golden State Valkyries (3-1, 2-0 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (3-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Golden State Valkyries (3-1, 2-0 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (3-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -7.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Golden State Valkyries after Aliyah Boston scored 24 points in the Indiana Fever’s 90-73 win over the Portland Fire.

Indiana went 13-9 at home last season while going 24-20 overall. The Fever averaged 84.9 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Golden State finished 9-13 on the road and 23-21 overall a season ago. The Valkyries averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free-throw line and 29.1 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: day to day (back).

Valkyries: Cecilia Zandalasini: out (concussion), Iliana Rupert: out (pregnancy), Juste Jocyte: out (reconditioning).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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