Portland visits Toronto after Nurse’s 23-point game

Portland Fire (2-3) at Toronto Tempo (3-3, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo plays…

Portland Fire (2-3) at Toronto Tempo (3-3, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo plays the Portland Fire after Kia Nurse scored 23 points in the Toronto Tempo’s 100-72 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Toronto takes the court for the seventh game in franchise history. The Tempo fell to the Minnesota Lynx 100-72 in their most recent game.

Portland takes the court for the sixth game in franchise history. The Fire fell to the Indiana Fever 90-73 in their most recent game.

INJURIES: Tempo: None listed.

Fire: Karlie Samuelson: out (foot), Teja Oblak: out (quadriceps).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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