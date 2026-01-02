Lightning try to keep win streak going, visit the Sharks

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-17-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California;…

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-17-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will attempt to continue a six-game win streak with a victory against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose is 11-7-3 in home games and 20-17-3 overall. The Sharks have given up 138 goals while scoring 122 for a -16 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay is 24-13-3 overall and 13-4-3 in road games. The Lightning serve 13.3 penalty minutes per game to rank third in the league.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has seven goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 19 goals and 35 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 7.4 assists, 6.2 penalties and 17.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

