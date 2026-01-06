Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for NBA, CFP, NFL Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Tuesday

Date Last Verified On January 6, 2026

Cavs (64%) at Pacers

Magic (70%) at Wizards

Lakers (66%) at Pelicans

Heat at Timberwolves (67%)

Spurs (67%) at Grizzlies

Mavs (66%) at Kings

Ole Miss vs. Miami (60%)

Indiana (62%) vs. Oregon

Download This Kalshi Promo Code for $10 Bonus

Follow any of the links on this page and create and account with Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and phone number. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Buy and sell $100 worth of contracts to score a $10 bonus.

Predictions markets are all the rage, and new users who get started with our latest Kalshi Promo Code WTOP can claim a $10 bonus for signing up and making $100 worth of trades. Kalshi is legal and available in all 50 U.S. states, which makes it a great alternative for sports betting if you’re located in a non-legal state. Sign up below using code WTOP:Kalshi offers customers a way to buy and sell contracts for predictions on just about anything you can think of. Will the weather in Philadelphia be over or below a certain temperature? You can trade on that, and much more such as politics, economics, pop culture and, of course, sports. On this page we’ll take a closer look at this Kalshi Promo Code WTOP and offer some of the latest implied odds for Tuesday’s slate of NBA Matchups, plus both College Football Playoff games on Thursday and Friday.Kalshi works by implementing implied odds, which are essentially the percentage chance Kalshi gives a certain outcome to happen. You can buy and sell contracts for a price similar to the implied odds. For example, the Cavaliers are currently being given 64% odds to win today’s game against the Pacers, which means you can buy contracts for Cleveland to beat Indiana at 64 cents each. Each correct prediction will claim $1, so if you were to buy $100 worth of contracts for the Cavs to win, you’d net around 36 bucks if Cleveland pulls it off. Of course, the implied odds can go up and down in the days and hours before a game actually tips off, too. So if you were to buy a team at around 20 cents and the other team suffers some injury concerns pregame, the implied odds for your prediction will almost certainly rise. At that point, you can sell your contracts and cash in before the game even starts. Here’s a look at the implied odds for tonight’s NBA Tuesday games and both CFP matchups later this week:New users looking to get started with this Kalshi Promo Code WTOP can unlock a $10 sign up bonus for NBA Tuesday and the College Football Playoff this week. Here’s a look at how to get started ahead of this week’s NBA and CFP action: