Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for NBA, CBB, NHL Predictions

Get ready for an electrifying NBA showdown as the Detroit Pistons travel to Ball Arena to face off against the Denver Nuggets or take on any other NBA game tonight with the Kalshi promo code WTOP.
Simply sign up, and once you’ve made $100 in trades, you’ll receive a $10 bonus, giving you extra capital to predict outcomes on your favorite games. This generous welcome offer can be utilized for the high-stakes Pistons vs. Nuggets game, as well as any other compelling NBA matchups happening throughout the week, providing a unique way to engage with the league’s top teams.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Jan. 27
This special promo code is your gateway to engaging with live event contracts on Kalshi, including exciting NBA matchups like the Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets game scheduled for January 27, 2026, at Ball Arena.
New Kalshi customers can jump into the action with a generous $10 sign-up bonus. This bonus is a fantastic way to begin trading on event contracts, including high-profile NBA games like the Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets showdown at Ball Arena.
To unlock your $10 bonus, simply sign up as a new user and complete $100 in trades across any of Kalshi’s available markets. This allows you to explore various predictions, and once the trading volume threshold is met, the bonus funds will be added to your account.
To qualify for this offer, new users must also make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Kalshi’s platform is available to individuals who are 18 years or older.
Use Kalshi Promo Code on Games Like Nuggets-Pistons
The moneyline is a straightforward way to bet on which team will win the game outright.
For new Kalshi users looking to put that promo code to work, let’s break down the potential returns. A $10 trade on the favored Detroit Pistons would yield a profit of $3.73, returning a total of $13.73 if they take care of business. Conversely, a $10 trade on the underdog Denver Nuggets would result in a significant profit of $21.60, with a total return of $31.60 should they pull off the upset.
The numbers tell a compelling story for why Detroit is favored. The Pistons are rolling with a Net Rate of 6.2, indicating they’re outscoring opponents by a healthy margin per 100 possessions.
They’re also dominating the glass with a Total Rebound Percentage of 52.8%, which is crucial for controlling game tempo. Meanwhile, the Nuggets show a respectable but lower Net Rate of 4.5 and a Total Rebound Percentage of 49.5%. These statistics suggest the Pistons enter this game with edges in both overall efficiency and board control – factors that could justify their hefty moneyline favoritism.
How to Activate Your Kalshi $10 Bonus
Ready to get started with Kalshi and claim your exclusive $10 bonus for new customers? Here’s your step-by-step playbook to activate the offer and begin trading on exciting event contracts, including NBA matchups like the Pistons vs. Nuggets game:
- Download the Kalshi App: Head to your device’s app store and download the official Kalshi application.
- Create Your Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You’ll need to provide standard personal information to set up your new account.
- Verify Your Identity: As part of regulatory requirements, you will be prompted to provide proof of identification to secure your account.
- Enter Promo Code: During the registration or deposit process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to link your account to this special offer.
- Make a First Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1.
- Start Trading: Engage with Kalshi’s diverse range of event contracts. To qualify for the $10 bonus, you need to execute trades totaling $100 or more. This doesn’t require a single $100 trade; the sum of multiple smaller trades will count towards this threshold.
- Receive Your Bonus: Once your total trading volume reaches $100, the $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your Kalshi account, ready for you to use on future predictions!