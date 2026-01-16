Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for Bills-Broncos, NFL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Get ready for an explosive AFC Divisional Round showdown as the Buffalo Bills travel to face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Ahead of this high-stakes playoff clash, there's an outstanding opportunity available for new Kalshi customers. By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you can unlock a $10 sign-up bonus after making your first $100 in trades.







This welcome offer is the perfect way to dive into the action, whether you’re focused on the Bills vs. Broncos playoff battle or any other thrilling NFL game this postseason.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Playoffs Trading

This welcome promotion is a fantastic way for new Kalshi customers to engage with prediction markets, especially with a compelling playoff matchup like the Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos on the horizon. To claim your $10 sign-up bonus, you first need to make an initial deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, the bonus will be unlocked after you have made a total of $100 in trades across any of Kalshi’s markets.

This offer is exclusively for new users who are 18 years of age or older. Kalshi is available in 45 states, so you must be physically present in a participating state to sign up and trade. The states where Kalshi is not currently available are Illinois, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, and Ohio. This provides an excellent, low-risk entry point for those looking to get started with event contracts ahead of this pivotal AFC Divisional Round clash at Empower Field at Mile High.

Use Kalshi NFL Promo Today on Bills vs. Broncos

The current trading market presents an intriguing scenario for this conference playoff battle. The Denver Broncos have a slightly better percent chance of winning at home, despite the statistical advantages held by the visiting Buffalo Bills. This creates a compelling decision for those looking to trade on the outcome of this revenge rematch.

For those new to trading, a successful $10 trade on the favored Broncos would yield a profit of $8.55. Conversely, a winning $10 trade on the Bills would result in a $10.20 profit.

While the odds favor Denver, the season statistics paint a different picture. The Bills’ offense has been potent, averaging 27.0 points and 340.0 total yards per game. Their efficiency is remarkable, converting on 50% of third downs and a perfect 100% in the red zone. Furthermore, Buffalo maintains a positive +1 turnover differential. In contrast, the Broncos have yet to score, meaning their averages for points, yards, and efficiency ratings are all currently zero.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Offer

Getting started with Kalshi is a straightforward process, and you can be ready to trade on markets like the Bills vs. Broncos playoff matchup in just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to claim your $10 sign-up bonus:

Download the App and Register: Begin by downloading the Kalshi app from your preferred app store. Create your new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name and email address. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. Be sure to input WTOP in the designated field to link the welcome offer to your new account. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit. A minimum deposit of just $1 is required to get started. Start Trading to Unlock Your Bonus: The final step is to engage with the markets. Once you have made a cumulative total of $100 in trades, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account. This is not a requirement for a single $100 trade; you can make multiple smaller trades that add up to the $100 threshold.

Whether you’re taking a position on the outcome of this AFC Divisional Round thriller at Empower Field at Mile High or exploring the dozens of other event contracts available, this promotion provides an excellent foundation for your trading journey with the postseason drama heating up.