Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus Rams-Seahawks, Super Bowl Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make predictions on the AFC and NFL title games with the Kalshi promo code WTOP.









Apply the Kalshi promo code and make $100 in NFL trades on Sunday. This will result in a $10 bonus that can be used for buying contracts.

Action starts on Sunday with the AFC title at 3 pm ET. The Patriots have a 66% chance to get the win over the Broncos. The price went up for New England following the injury of Bo Nix. It’ll be Jarrett Stidham making the start at quarterback. He hasn’t thrown a pass in a regular-season game since 2023.

Next, the Seahawks have a 57% chance to beat the Rams for the NFC title. These divisional rivals split their two meetings this season. Get in your pre-game order before kickoff at 6:30 pm ET.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Conference Championship Games

The chances represent the cost of a contract. For example, you can buy contracts for Seattle at 57 cents. A winning contract will release a $1 payout, but that’s if you wait until the final result. Keep in mind that you’ll be able to make trades during the action. You may have an opportunity to secure a profit as the games unfold.

The winning team is just one option when making trades. These are some of the other markets for both NFL games:

Spread

Total

Touchdowns

Rushing Yards

Receiving Yards

Passing

Receptions

1 st Half Winner

Half Winner 1 st Half Spread

Half Spread Mentions

1 st Half Total

Half Total 1st Quarter Total

Make some predictions on Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. You can take Smith-Njigba to score a touchdown at 48% or Nacua to have 80+ receiving yards at 63%.

Kalshi is a legal and regulated prediction market app in the US. New customers can complete these steps to collect a bonus:

Chances for the Pro Football Championship

The Pro Football Champion is one of the most traded markets on the app. It has a volume over $135 million. The Seahawks enter Sunday with the best chance to win the title at 40%. They are followed by the Rams (27%), Patriots (26%) and Broncos (9%). These prices will change during the action on Sunday.

It regularly adds new markets for NFL fans, especially when a coach is fired. You can use this time to predict who will be the next head coach of the Bills. Right now, Brian Daboll has the best chance to get the job in Buffalo.

